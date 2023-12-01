3-Degree Guarantee
2 men charged with trying to get drugs, phones to DeKalb jail inmates, sheriff’s office says

Jeremiah Tyson, left, and Marcking Guensley Louis, right, were charged with trying to bring...
Jeremiah Tyson, left, and Marcking Guensley Louis, right, were charged with trying to bring drugs into the DeKalb County Jail, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were charged with trying to bring drugs and other contraband into the DeKalb County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was doing a perimeter check at the jail Monday and saw a vehicle parked in a reserved spot.

The sheriff’s office said Marcking Guensley Louis, 26, of Dacula, and Jeremiah Tyson, 18, of Atlanta, were in the car.

Deputies reportedly detained the men for questioning about parking in the unauthorized spot and searched the car.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a SAR 9 handgun containing a 17-round unloaded magazine, marijuana, packs of cigarettes, cannabis pre-roll, jars of marijuana gummies, packs of whole leaf and pipe tobacco, vape pens, a digital scale, cigarette lighters, earphones, phone chargers and eight cellphones.

Two men were arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs and other contraband into the...
Two men were arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs and other contraband into the DeKalb County Jail on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested the men and booked them at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Louis was arrested on felony charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs and intoxicants; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Louis was also charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Tyson was arrested on felony charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a drug-related object, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.

