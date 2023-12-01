2 men charged with trying to get drugs, phones to DeKalb jail inmates, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were charged with trying to bring drugs and other contraband into the DeKalb County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was doing a perimeter check at the jail Monday and saw a vehicle parked in a reserved spot.

The sheriff’s office said Marcking Guensley Louis, 26, of Dacula, and Jeremiah Tyson, 18, of Atlanta, were in the car.

Deputies reportedly detained the men for questioning about parking in the unauthorized spot and searched the car.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a SAR 9 handgun containing a 17-round unloaded magazine, marijuana, packs of cigarettes, cannabis pre-roll, jars of marijuana gummies, packs of whole leaf and pipe tobacco, vape pens, a digital scale, cigarette lighters, earphones, phone chargers and eight cellphones.

Deputies arrested the men and booked them at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Louis was arrested on felony charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs and intoxicants; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Louis was also charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Tyson was arrested on felony charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a drug-related object, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.

