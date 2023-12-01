3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH LIVE: 2 people injured at Midtown Atlanta building, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured at a building in Midtown Atlanta on Friday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.

“Medical personnel have responded to assist and officers are investigating the circumstances,” police said in a statement.

The extent of the injuries and what caused them is not known.

An Atlanta News First crew spotted Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI agents at the incident scene.

Several businesses and the Israeli Consulate are housed in the building. The consulate general of Israel Atlanta told Atlanta News First that everyone in their office is okay and they are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

Work on the water main continued Friday morning at 5 a.m.
Broken DeKalb water main repaired on Wesley Chapel Road
The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man accused of breaking into a Beninaha in...
APD asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspect
An official cause of death has not been released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
Foul play not suspected in Henry County inmate’s death, sheriff’s office says
DeKalb firefighter Joshua Andrews speaks about rescuing a terrified kitten from a median wall...
DeKalb firefighter speaks about rescuing kitten from I-285