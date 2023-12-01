WATCH LIVE: 2 people injured at Midtown Atlanta building, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured at a building in Midtown Atlanta on Friday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.

“Medical personnel have responded to assist and officers are investigating the circumstances,” police said in a statement.

The extent of the injuries and what caused them is not known.

An Atlanta News First crew spotted Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI agents at the incident scene.

Several businesses and the Israeli Consulate are housed in the building. The consulate general of Israel Atlanta told Atlanta News First that everyone in their office is okay and they are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.