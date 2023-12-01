43rd annual Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert set for this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are upon us and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus wants to help you take in the sights and sounds with their annual holiday concert.

This concert has been a community staple for more than 40 years. Joey Jaworski, president of the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, and Markesha Dunham, with the Atlanta Women’s Chorus, joined Atlanta News First to talk about the big show.

Tickets for the Friday show are sold out. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday night are still available. Click here for more information.

