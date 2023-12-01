3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Public Schools K-9 officer dies, Fulton DA investigating possible animal cruelty


In this file photo, three Atlanta Public Schools K-9 officers are shown before the start of the 2023-24 school year.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A possible case of animal cruelty involving an Atlanta Public Schools K-9 officer is under investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

The school district told Atlanta News First that one of their police K-9 officers died in October and its handler resigned during an internal investigation.

Atlanta News First cameras captured video of the K-9, named Taki, last summer when the district beefed up its security efforts ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

For the first time, K-9s were commissioned to help with explosives and weapons detection in 18 high schools and 12 middle schools across Atlanta.

Currently, it’s unclear how Taki died.

A police report was requested, but we are waiting for the school district to provide that.

Atlanta News First also asked the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office if anyone is facing criminal charges in this case. The office said right now, they couldn’t comment on the ongoing investigation.

