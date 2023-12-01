3-Degree Guarantee
APD asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man accused of breaking into a Beninaha in...
The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man accused of breaking into a Beninaha in Buckhead and stealing several cellphones and iPads.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help with providing information on a burglary suspect accused of stealing cellphones and iPads from a Benihana in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a burglary call at the Benihana located at 2143 Peachtree Road NE around 9:51 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Management told officers a man was captured on surveillance footage breaking in after hours and stealing several iPads and Android cellphones, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a short beard who was wearing a baseball cap, a denim jacket, black jeans and a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). There is a cash reward for information.

