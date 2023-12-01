APD asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help with providing information on a burglary suspect accused of stealing cellphones and iPads from a Benihana in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a burglary call at the Benihana located at 2143 Peachtree Road NE around 9:51 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Management told officers a man was captured on surveillance footage breaking in after hours and stealing several iPads and Android cellphones, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a short beard who was wearing a baseball cap, a denim jacket, black jeans and a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). There is a cash reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.