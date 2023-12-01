3-Degree Guarantee
APD searching for missing man with autism, diabetes

Atlanta police said they are trying to locate Russel Rodney F. Rainey, 54, who was last seen Nov. 24, 2023.(Atlanta Police Department)
Atlanta police said they are trying to locate Russel Rodney F. Rainey, 54, who was last seen Nov. 24, 2023.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 54-year-old man diagnosed with autism and diabetes.

Police said Russel Rodney F. Rainey was last seen on the 400 block of Wilson Mill Road SW around 10 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Rainey is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans and gray and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Rainey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or dial 911.

