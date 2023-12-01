Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Help is on the way for those who need assistance with heating their homes.

Applications open Friday in Georgia for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps homeowners and renters with the costs associated with heating their homes through direct payments.

The Georgia Department of Human Services says in order to qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $29,713, and for a household of five, it’s $66,284. Georgia residents 65 and older or those who are medically homebound will be able to apply via their local Community Action Agency (CAA) as soon as the application period opens on Dec. 1. CAAs will take applications for all other eligible residents beginning Jan. 2, 2024.

All applicants should be prepared to provide the following information:

Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider • Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income (e.g., a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable

Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

For more information on the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, click here. To find a CAA in your area, visit georgiacaa.org.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.