Atlanta Braves help spruce up southeast Atlanta community garden

Food Well Alliance, Players for the Planet team up with the Braves
Teamwork was at play as players and staff from the Atlanta Braves volunteered their time at Tapestry Community Garden in southeast Atlanta.
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Almost one in eight Georgians are living with food insecurity and that includes children. An Atlanta-based nonprofit is working to change that by installing hundreds of community gardens throughout the metro and on Friday, volunteers with the Atlanta Braves pitched in to help.

Teamwork was at play as players and staff from the Atlanta Braves volunteered their time at Tapestry Community Garden in southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park neighborhood.

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis D’Arnaud and his wife Britney were among the volunteers participating in the Brave’s “Pitch In For The Planet” volunteer project.

Scattered throughout about seven acres of green space, each volunteer took turns planting, trimming and composting. It’s an activity 34-year-old D’Arnaud said reminds him of family.

“Every morning, me and my dad would go and pick out an orange for breakfast,” said D’Arnaud. “He loves biology. I was always so fascinated with how he takes care of his plants. He would explain to me how it all worked, and it blew my mind honestly.”

The Braves teamed up with the organization Players for the Planet and the Atlanta-based nonprofit Food Well Alliance, which oversees nearly 300 community gardens throughout the metro. Their goal is to make fresh, healthy food accessible and relatable.

“They don’t realize that you can actually grow it in a community green space,” said Kate Conner, executive director of Food Well Alliance. “It gets people to know that you can grow local food in your community. That food feeds the people who live right around here.”

Tapestry Community Garden alone produces nearly 5,000 pounds of food each year. Food Well Alliance then works with dozens of community partners to distribute the produce onto the tables of families in need.

“Hopefully it brings the community together, to be able to share memories together,” said D’Arnaud.

You can volunteer or donate to the cause by visiting Food Well Alliance’s website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

