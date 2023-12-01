3-Degree Guarantee
Charges dropped against ambulance driver in deadly crash

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Charges against the driver of a medical transport van involved in a deadly crash in March have been dropped.

A trial for 19-year-old John Walker was just getting underway in Fulton County. Investigators say the crash on Campbellton Road killed two people including a passenger in the Pro Care EMS van.

Walker faced multiple charges, including homicide, speeding and erratic lane changing.

The trial began yesterday with opening statements. Walker’s defense declined to give a statement.

