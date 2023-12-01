3-Degree Guarantee
Child possibly sets fire at home in Lithonia, DeKalb Fire says

The scene of a fire at a home on Timberhead Way in Lithonia.
The scene of a fire at a home on Timberhead Way in Lithonia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family of five has been displaced after a fire at their home overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the 6800 block of Timberhead Way in Lithonia.

Fire investigators say they believe a child may have intentionally set a car on fire inside the garage but are still working to confirm that.

The car and the garage were damaged. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the two adults and three children who live in the home.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

