Christmas tree prices appear to be stabilizing in Atlanta since last year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas tree lots in Atlanta are reporting that Christmas tree prices have stabilized compared to a year ago.

“Prices have recently leveled out this year. We have not seen a dramatic increase this year like we have in prior years,” said Zara Ziegler, a horticulturist at Pike Nurseries.

In recent years, Christmas tree prices have spiked due to a rise in inflation, transportation costs, and a shortage of 8 to 10-foot trees in supply.

“We’re now feeling the dip in production that happens when those trees didn’t get planted,” said Rob Dillon, owner of Little Rob’s Christmas Trees, in November 2022.

Last year, Dillon said the average tree cost 30 to 40 percent more than in 2021.

On Thursday, Atlanta News First went by Little Rob’s who reported that prices have not risen since last year.

“Prices have stabilized now at those higher prices. But they’re not really going up,” said Dillon, on Thursday.

The American Christmas Tree Association suggested that not all cities will see stabilizing costs.

“The U.S. is expected to see some increase in Christmas tree prices in 2023 due to high gas prices, rising inflation, and transportation costs. For live Christmas trees, extreme heat has affected Christmas tree crops differently depending on the state, impacting tree farms’ final cost and supply,” said Jami Warner, Executive Director of ACTA.

In 2022, 65 percent of respondents spent between $40-$100 on their Christmas tree, according to a survey conducted by the American Christmas Tree Association.

In 2021, the average tree cost was $61.73, according to the ACTA.

When it comes to artificial trees, in 2021, the average tree cost $98.91.

Neither of these survey reports broke down the averages by size of tree.

Dillon expects this 10-day stretch, following Thanksgiving, to be the busiest time to shop for a Christmas tree.

Data from the American Christmas Tree Association:

Avg. Estimated Cost of Artificial Christmas Trees

· 2018 - $82.80

· 2019 - $91.82

· 2020 - $94.44

· 2021 – $98.91

· 2022 – 78% of respondents spent less than $200 and up to $400 (Dynata)

Avg. Estimated Cost of Real Christmas Trees

· 2018 - $55.61

· 2019 - $55.01

· 2020 - $58.55

· 2021 - $61.73

· 2022 – 65% of respondents spent between $40 - $100 (Dynata)

