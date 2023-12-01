3-Degree Guarantee
City leaders taking new measures to address homelessness at Hartsfield-Jackson

City leaders are working to help those seeking shelter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City leaders are working to get a handle on homelessness at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

During the colder months, the number of people seeking shelter at the airport dramatically increases.

It’s been a years-long issue with no solid solutions.

The Atlanta City Council’s Transportation Committee has introduced a resolution that will require the airport to adopt a plan that provides greater assistance and support services.

Councilwoman Andrea Boone is one of the co-sponsors.

“We have people at the food courts that are literally looking for scraps of food, those in atrium begging folks for a sandwich in their bags,” Boone said.

The resolution highlights that those who are experiencing homelessness will not be criminalized.

“They are seeking shelter. They are seeking safety. That is a place where I think we should set up shop, take the resources to them,” said Boone.

It calls on the general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson to draft up an additional $500,000 in emergency funds toward homeless outreach.

The airport sent this statement on the proposed resolution:

“ATL’s top priority is to provide a safe, secure, and efficient experience for the passengers and employees who utilize the facility every day. We continue to work with our partners to address any issues of people experiencing homelessness seeking shelter at ATL. The Airport will direct those needing aid to appropriate alternatives and wrapround services while maintaining operations at the world’s busiest airport.”

Hartsfield-Jackson is contracted with Atlanta HOPE, who runs programs to help people get off the street.

Statistics from their agency shows the number of people at emergency shelters on any given night in January increased by 84% in 2022 to 2023.

Boone said this is the first step to tackle the citywide issue.

“We have to take those resources not just to Hartsfield-Jackson but every segment in this city, including the MLK drive corridor,” she said.

The Atlanta City Council is set to vote on the resolution Monday.

