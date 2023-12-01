DeKalb woman gets 15 years for shooting man over $30 for beer, prosecutors say

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb woman was convicted and sentenced to 15 years for shooting a man several times during a dispute over $30 for beer, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Bianca Echols, 34, was found guilty Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting, the district attorney’s office said. The shooting happened on Feb. 25, 2021 at Aspen Woods Apartments on Flat Shoals Road in unincorporated Decatur, the district attorney’s office said.

The judge sentenced Echols to 15 years, to serve 10 in confinement and the rest on probation, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Echols shot the man after demanding he give her $30 for beer she brought over to his friend’s home.

He refused to pay and shortly afterward went outside to get picked up by a rideshare vehicle. Echols drove her car up to him to speak with him. He walked away and Echols shot him several times and drove away, according to the DA’s office.

DeKalb County police responded and found the man shot lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found four .40 caliber shell casings near him, prosecutors said.

The shooting victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center for his injuries. In the hospital, he gave police a detailed description of Echols, and provided her social media account, prosecutors said.

Investigators found Echols had tried to sell a .40 caliber Glock handgun on social media a few hours after the shooting, and was pictured with the gun the same day, according to the DA’s office.

Police later determined the shell casings officers found at the scene were fired from a .40 caliber Glock handgun.

