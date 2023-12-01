3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb woman gets 15 years for shooting man over $30 for beer, prosecutors say

DeKalb County prosecutors said a woman was sentenced to 15 years for shooting a man several...
DeKalb County prosecutors said a woman was sentenced to 15 years for shooting a man several times during a dispute over beer money.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb woman was convicted and sentenced to 15 years for shooting a man several times during a dispute over $30 for beer, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Bianca Echols, 34, was found guilty Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting, the district attorney’s office said. The shooting happened on Feb. 25, 2021 at Aspen Woods Apartments on Flat Shoals Road in unincorporated Decatur, the district attorney’s office said.

The judge sentenced Echols to 15 years, to serve 10 in confinement and the rest on probation, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Echols shot the man after demanding he give her $30 for beer she brought over to his friend’s home.

He refused to pay and shortly afterward went outside to get picked up by a rideshare vehicle. Echols drove her car up to him to speak with him. He walked away and Echols shot him several times and drove away, according to the DA’s office.

DeKalb County police responded and found the man shot lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found four .40 caliber shell casings near him, prosecutors said.

The shooting victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center for his injuries. In the hospital, he gave police a detailed description of Echols, and provided her social media account, prosecutors said.

Investigators found Echols had tried to sell a .40 caliber Glock handgun on social media a few hours after the shooting, and was pictured with the gun the same day, according to the DA’s office.

Police later determined the shell casings officers found at the scene were fired from a .40 caliber Glock handgun.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man accused of breaking into a Beninaha in...
APD asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspect
An official cause of death has not been released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
Foul play not suspected in Henry County inmate’s death, sheriff’s office says
DeKalb firefighter Joshua Andrews speaks about rescuing a terrified kitten from a median wall...
DeKalb firefighter speaks about rescuing kitten from I-285
Don't fall for these delivery text scams
Don't fall for these delivery text scams
Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus
43rd annual Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert set for this weekend