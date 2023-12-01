Donald Trump’s attorney making his first Georgia court appearance Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A series of Fulton County court hearings are set for Friday in the historic, organized crime indictment of The State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump.

Trump’s chief Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, will appear before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. Sadow, who was hired the same day the nation’s 45th president surrendered himself at the notorious Fulton County Jail, is expected to use the U.S. Constitution’s right to free speech, under the First Amendment, to persuade McAfee to dismiss the charges against his client.

In a Monday court filing, Sadow, said Trump believed the 2020 election had indeed been stolen from him; thus, his statements about election malfeasance are protected by the First Amendment.

“Here, the indictment’s recitation of supposedly ‘false’ statements and facts, undisputed solely for purposes of a First Amendment-based general demurrer/motion to dismiss, show that the prosecution of President Trump is premised on content-based core political speech and expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment,” Sadow wrote.

“This is the ordinary course in free society,” the filing said. “(‘The response to the unreasoned is the rational; to the uninformed the enlightened: to the straight out lie the simple truth.’) The remedy is not a state RICO prosecution against the former President of the United States.”

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

As his Republican primary rivals return to the debate stage next week, Trump will be headlining a closed-door fundraiser in Florida.

Trump’s campaign has been advertising a chance to win tickets to the “end-of-year reception” in Hallandale Beach, Florida, near Miami on Dec. 6, according to the Associated Press.

The former president has chosen to skip his party’s three previous primary debates, citing his commanding lead in early state and national polls.

