3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dunkin’ surprises 9-year-old cancer patient with SEC Championship tickets

Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to send a patient and her...
Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to send a patient and her family to the SEC championship.(WANF)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ teamed up with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to send a patient and her family to the SEC Championship game.

“Dunkin’ gets Jamie going in the morning and Children’s helps us during the day whenever we go for treatment. We’re so appreciative,” said Matt Brewer, father of Caroline.

The Brewers were chosen to go to the game not only because they’re Georgia Bulldogs, but because of 9-year-old Caroline’s battle with cancer.

“She was diagnosed with a brain tumor called Anaplastic Ependymoma,” said Jamie Brewer, Caroline’s mom. “It’s changed some, but she’s been through four radio surgeries, she’s been on four different chemos, three clinical trials, and over 90 days of radiation.”

All of those treatments mean not a lot of time to go up to Athens to catch a game.

“I have missed some of these big games recently and so, being able to go to one is just absolutely amazing and I was so excited for the rest of our family to go too,” said Jamie.

Caroline has her outfit all planned out.

“My cheerleading dress,” said Caroline.

And is more than ready to cheer on her favorite team.

“Go Georgia Bulldogs,” Caroline said with excitement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

Young Thug
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack or just a kid with bad teeth?
Black men across U.S. wrongfully jailed through facial recognition technology.
AI, facial recognition technology causing false arrests across nation
Work on the water main continued Friday morning at 5 a.m.
DeKalb water main break closes northbound lanes of Wesley Chapel Road
The scene of a fire at a home on Timberhead Way in Lithonia.
Child possibly set fire at home in Lithonia, DeKalb Fire says
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia