Family of inmate who died in Clayton County Jail files lawsuit against county, sheriff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a man who died in the Clayton County Jail in November 2022 has filed a lawsuit against Clayton County, Sheriff Levon Allen and multiple deputies, according to documents.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Terry Thurmond III tried to jump from the second-floor balcony of a unit for inmates with mental health issues. Other inmates tried to stop him until officers stepped in.

According to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office, multiple deputies placed their full body weight on Thurmond to subdue him.

The lawsuit claims the deputies continued placing their weight on Thurmond for more than 20 minutes.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Thurmond suffered a cardiac arrest and ruled his death a homicide.

The deputies involved were later fired, but they were not indicted in Thurmond’s death.

Thurmond was being held on trespassing charges after he was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The lawsuit is seeking damages from the county, the sheriff, the deputies involved and two companies contracted to provide services to the jail. The lawsuit claims that Thurmond died because of the jail’s negligence, especially the “policy, custom and practice of deliberate indifference to the serious medical needs of inmates and pretrial detainees.”

Read the full lawsuit below.

RELATED STORIES

Clayton County inmate death officially ruled homicide

Clayton County grand jury doesn’t indict former deputies in inmate’s death

Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.