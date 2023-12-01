FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain today, Saturday and early Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain today, Saturday and early Sunday with warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Friday’s summary

High - 60°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 70%

FIRST ALERT for rain today

Scattered rain will impact metro Atlanta between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. Isolated lightning is possible, but no severe weather is expected. Today is a FIRST ALERT with rain impacting your plans through the early afternoon.

It will be mostly dry when you drive home from work today through this evening.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday

Another round of rain will move into north Georgia on Saturday morning and continue through Saturday afternoon. Like today, isolated lightning is possible with no severe weather.

Scattered rain is expected in metro Atlanta if you’re driving to the SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening will be mostly dry.

Rain early Sunday

A final round of rain is expected on Sunday morning with rain moving out by lunch. Next week will be completely dry.

