3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Flu is on the rise while RSV infections may be peaking, US health officials say

Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may...
Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may be peaking, U.S. health officials said Friday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may be peaking, U.S. health officials said Friday.

COVID-19, though, continues to cause the most hospitalizations and deaths among respiratory illnesses — about 15,000 hospitalizations and about 1,000 deaths every week, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency is also looking into reports of pneumonia outbreaks in children in two states, but Cohen said “there is no evidence” that they are due to anything unusual.

As for the flu season, seven states were reporting high levels of flu-like illnesses in early November. In a new CDC report on Friday, the agency said the tally was up to 11 states — mostly in the South and Southwest.

In the last month, RSV infections rose sharply in some parts of the country, nearly filling hospital emergency departments in Georgia, Texas and some other states. But “we think we’re near the peak of RSV season or will be in the next week or so,” Cohen said.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus is a common cause of mild coldlike symptoms but it can be dangerous for infants and older people.

Cohen was asked about pneumonia cases in children reported in Massachusetts and in Warren County, Ohio, near Cincinnati. There are a number of possible causes of the lung infection, and it can be a complication of COVID-19, flu, or RSV.

In Ohio, health officials have reported 145 cases since August and most of the children recovered at home. The illnesses were caused by a variety of common viruses and bacteria, officials said.

China recently had a surge in respiratory illnesses which health officials there attributed to the flu and other customary causes.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

Police said two people were injured in an incident at 1100 Spring Street NW on Friday, Dec. 1,...
2 people injured at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
New Black majority congressional district drawn by Georgia lawmakers
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
FILE - A sign encouraging customers to order grocery items online and pick them up at a store...
Walmart latest big advertiser to pull out of Musk’s X amid widening concerns over hate speech, reach