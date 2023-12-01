3-Degree Guarantee
Former UGA star impresses on Philadelphia Eagles’ Christmas album

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Davis warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Georgia Bulldogs star is impressing with a very different set of skills.

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles put out a Christmas album, including a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from the 1944 film “Meet Me in St. Louis” featuring defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Davis’ cover could very well join the ranks of Frank Sinatra, Sam Smith and Lorna Luft in your Christmas rotation.

The NFL’s TikTok showed a behind-the-scenes snippet of the song’s recording with the caption “his tone is immaculate.” The Eagles’ team account commented “whole team talented.”

Davis has some stage fright in the video, commenting, “Goodness gracious, this is excruciating.” Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and producer Charlie Hall hype Davis up as he records the track.

Davis played for the Dawgs from 2018 to 2021 and was a key part of the defense that won Georgia’s first championship since 1980. He was drafted by the Eagles with the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The album also features a version of “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues sung by the Kelce brothers, retitled “Fairytale of Philadelphia.” The song was written by Irish punk rocker Shane MacGowan, who died earlier this week.

You can listen to the album, credited to The Philly Specials, below.

