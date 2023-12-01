3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Foul play not suspected in Henry County inmate’s death, sheriff’s office says

An official cause of death has not been released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
An official cause of death has not been released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office are still investigating the incident.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Talgat Almanov and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 45-year-old inmate at Henry County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate, identified as Neiro L. Hardeman of Atlanta, was found unresponsive during a routine headcount on Nov. 24, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said despite immediate emergency medical efforts by deputies, Hardeman was pronounced dead.

An official cause of death has not been released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office are still investigating the incident.

Hardeman was arrested on August 21, 2023, for probation violation for a felony theft by shoplifting charge, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man accused of breaking into a Beninaha in...
APD asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspect
DeKalb firefighter Joshua Andrews speaks about rescuing a terrified kitten from a median wall...
DeKalb firefighter speaks about rescuing kitten from I-285
Don't fall for these delivery text scams
Don't fall for these delivery text scams
Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus
43rd annual Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert set for this weekend