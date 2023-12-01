Foul play not suspected in Henry County inmate’s death, sheriff’s office says

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 45-year-old inmate at Henry County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate, identified as Neiro L. Hardeman of Atlanta, was found unresponsive during a routine headcount on Nov. 24, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said despite immediate emergency medical efforts by deputies, Hardeman was pronounced dead.

An official cause of death has not been released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office are still investigating the incident.

Hardeman was arrested on August 21, 2023, for probation violation for a felony theft by shoplifting charge, the sheriff’s office said.

