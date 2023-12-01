Georgia lawmakers set to vote on new legislative maps on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia lawmakers are inching closer to voting on new legislative maps, despite across-the-board disagreement between Democrats and Republicans on what they should look like.

State GOP lawmakers presented their version of new court-ordered state House and Senate maps Wednesday and Democrats did the same Thursday. They could vote on the competing versions of the new maps as soon as Friday, facing a Dec. 8 deadline to turn the maps over to a federal judge.

Perhaps, not surprisingly, state legislators have spent the first two days of a special session that was called to redraw the maps arguing over district lines and how they would potentially alter the balance of power in the General Assembly next year.

Federal Judge Steve Jones in October ruled that the maps must include two new majority-Black districts in both Georgia’s House and Senate around the metro Atlanta area.

The map version presented by Democrats on Thursday gave them a two-seat bump in that chamber, and Republicans cried hypocrisy after Democrats — the historically minority party in Georgia’s statehouse — have raised concerns about political gerrymandering for decades.

“When we did our redistricting process, you, other members of your party were very critical of the maps that we presented and said that they were partisan,” Senator John Kennedy, (R-Macon) said at a committee hearing where the maps were presented. “So the very thing that y’all have criticized us through the process of making it and using partisan objectives, seems to be exactly where we’ve landed with the maps that you have presented.”

“It may,” replied Senator Elena Parent, (D-Atlanta). “And it’s because it undoes the partisan gerrymander, partially that y’all have put in place starting in 2010.”

Since the 2010 census, Georgia added roughly 400,000 Black voters and lost around 50,000 white voters, according to census data. Yet, when the maps were redrawn in 2021, the districts did not reflect that growth and representation in the electoral process, Jones said in his October ruling.

On Thursday, Democrats accused Republicans of complying with the requirement that they add new majority-Black districts while attempting to retain their majority party status.

“In many ways, the Republican proposal is a hoax,” said Senator Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain.) “The majority’s proposal moved nearly as many Black residents out of existing majority districts — Black districts — as it moves into majority Black districts. This means that a net of only approximately 3,000 Black voters in the vote dilution area, identified by the court, were moved into majority Black districts.”

“Republicans try to cover up this hoax with smoke and mirrors. They attempt to obscure what has been done in this map by reassigning the district numbers of multiple existing incumbents. But you can’t obscure the truth.”

Ultimately, approval of the maps will rest with the federal court that ordered them changed in the first place. If Jones decides the maps are not compliant with his ruling, he could appoint an expert known as a special master to draw the maps instead. It’s the same thing that happened earlier this year in Alabama when lawmakers failed to comply with a court order there to draw maps that were more fair to Black voters.

As for how the new maps could impact voters and legislators, it’s still hard to say. Historically, Black voters in Georgia tend to lean towards electing Democratic candidates, so it’s almost guaranteed that Democrats could pick up some seats in the Georgia House and Senate. But even that wouldn’t be enough to flip the healthy majority Republicans have in both chambers.

For voters, it means they will have to pay more attention come election time to which district they end up in, and who the candidates are on their ballot.

“One of the biggest barriers to overcome is just the education factor of where do I go to vote, who am I voting for, what district am I in, who do I do my research about to see if I even like them?” said Stephanie Ali, a policy director with the group New Georgia Project. “And so for so many people, they’re going to have to re-learn that.”

