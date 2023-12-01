Gwinnett County school officials discuss prevention campaigns after 3 student overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Gwinnett County school officials are focusing on prevention measures after three students overdosed at Berkmar High School.

According to officials, the students are OK, and they said these incidents are examples of why it was important for them to have Narcan in the building.

Principal Durrant Williams said it was scary when the students had fentanyl-related overdoses, but he was glad administrators are trained to take action.

“This is a community issue. We’re a community public high school, so to believe that it could happen all around us and not seep on our campus is a little unrealistic,” he said. “And Berkmar High School is taking charge and saying we’re going to make sure we have any proper precautionary things.”

Part of the drug prevention campaign includes help from social workers, who work to get to the root of the issue and find support for the students, as well as county public health officials.

“What we’re trying to educate our students about, and families, is that this fentanyl crisis is here. It’s in our backyards,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director at GNR Public Health.

