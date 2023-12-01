Man shot near Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 31-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot near Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they received a call from Georgia State University police about a man shot near the intersection of Auburn Avenue NE and Peachtree Street NW just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to the hospital and a person of interest has been detained, according to Atlanta police.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a “physical altercation that escalated to gunfire.”

Police are continuing to investigate.

