3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot near Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, police say

Police believe the shooting was the result of a “physical altercation that escalated to gunfire.”
Police believe the shooting was the result of a “physical altercation that escalated to gunfire.”(Source: CNN/file)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 31-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot near Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they received a call from Georgia State University police about a man shot near the intersection of Auburn Avenue NE and Peachtree Street NW just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to the hospital and a person of interest has been detained, according to Atlanta police.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a “physical altercation that escalated to gunfire.”

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution
91-year-old Robert White and Pamela Ebehart
91-year-old Georgia man encouraging others to get outside, start counting their steps and push their limits

Latest News

15-year-old shot in Buckhead, police say
15-year-old shot in Buckhead, police say
Incident involving plane at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport
Incident involving plane at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport
South Fulton police test drones for 911 calls
South Fulton police test drones for 911 calls
Expulsion vote looms for George Santos
Expulsion vote looms for George Santos
Norcross family creates massive model train display for a good cause
Norcross family creates massive model train display for a good cause