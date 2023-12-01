3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.(Stewarts County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

WSMV reports a search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and interviewed people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.
Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.(Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

After the interviews, deputies looked into the property’s electric bill, which they said came out to about $3,000 a month, as well as a high water bill.

The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of “booby traps” being laid out for law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.

Sheriff Frankie Gray said this wasn’t a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” he said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building,...
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
Trump is not immune to lawsuits over Jan.6,2021
Trump is not immune to lawsuits over Jan.6,2021
New Black majority congressional district drawn by Georgia lawmakers
New Black majority congressional district drawn by Georgia lawmakers
John Walker
Defense for driver charged in deadly ambulance crash waives opening argument
New Atlanta-based group provides support for mothers.
New Atlanta-based group provides connection and support for mothers with young children