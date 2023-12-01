Mom: Son with autism assaulted by now-former Rockdale County educator

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been three weeks and 8-year-old Antonio Alexander still has not returned to school.

“He’s frantic. He’s just upset every time we pass the school because he thinks I’m going to take him to the school. So now, he’s traumatized,” said Yemaya Lyles, Antonio’s mom.

Lyles alleges that Antonio was assaulted by a paraeducator while in class at Pine Street Elementary School on Nov. 10.

She said that Antonio was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old. At 8, Antonio is largely non-verbal, only able to make a few sounds.

On Nov. 13, Lyles said she was notified of the alleged incident by school staff. On Nov. 17, she said she was able to watch video captured inside the classroom that shows the alleged assault.

“The guy struck Antonio, then kind of put him in a headlock and took him to the restroom,” said Lyles, who said the video lasted 7-and-a-half minutes.

She said Antonio and the paraeducator were inside the restroom for two-and-a-half minutes and the video stream captured her son screaming.

“When he comes out of the restroom, the guy kind of holds his hand, like ahh, like I just, I just hit something and it hurts. It’s blatant on the camera,” said Lyles.

Atlanta News First asked to see the video but a school district spokesperson declined because of privacy reasons.

In an email to Atlanta News First, a district spokesperson said the paraeducator is no longer employed by the district.

“I can confirm that we are investigating allegations pertaining to a former special education paraprofessional. Due to privacy laws, we are not permitted to share specific student or personnel information,” said Cindy Ball, spokesperson for Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS).

“Please know that Rockdale County Public Schools expects all employees to adhere to the professional standards consistent with the code of ethics for educators, and we do not tolerate any actions that deviate from these professional standards. RCPS provides ongoing professional development for staff on a wide range of topics to include classroom management and de-escalation strategies,” Ball continued in an email.

Atlanta News First asked Ball to confirm the meeting on Nov. 17 in which the video was shown, but she declined to comment further.

On Friday, Atlanta News First confirmed the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office opened their own investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office could not provide the incident report or comment further because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Lyles said the aggression did not end inside the bathroom.

“(The paraeducator) continues to manhandle Antonio, just throwing him from chair to chair,” said Lyles. “He’s like bucking at him, getting down at his level, yelling at him, just being too aggressive, using too much excessive force with my child.”

Lyles now wants to see improved training for paraeducators and a more thorough evaluation period before staff members are hired to work with students with special needs.

She said a teacher and another paraeducator were also in the classroom during the alleged assault.

“It doesn’t just fall on one person, it falls on the entire district. This falls on the entire district and I’m making them being held accountable for this because this never needs to happen again,” said Lyles.

There are standards for paraeducators in Georgia, which are set by the Georgia Department of Education.

