New Atlanta-based group provides connection and support for mothers with young children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A baby yoga class is one of the many activities offered to members of the brand new Atlanta-based group called MESH Moms, which stands for “Mothers Empowered with Support and Humor.”

“We have all sorts of moms coming from all sorts of backgrounds and that makes us very, very special,” said Juliana Caspari, co-founder of MESH Moms.

Caspari says the group, which formed over the summer, is all about bringing moms together to learn from each other and have fun.

It’s something Caspari says is invaluable when you’re new to motherhood or new to the area.

“I came to Atlanta just a month before my second son was born. And I didn’t know anybody. And I did feel very isolated,” she said.

The club is membership-based with an annual fee of $120.

Mothers are then grouped by baby ages, locations, and interests.

With 200 members so far, Caspari says moms can meet virtually and in person for stroller walks, coffee, and even educational classes.

“If you’re not quite ready or don’t feel comfortable enough leaving the house yet with your infant, you can at least connect with women through these virtual groups, through these virtual seminars,” said Celeste Nagy, a member of MESH Moms.

As a first-time mom, Nagy says the group is a much-needed safe space without judgment.

“Having people that you can ask questions to unabashedly. People that are honest with the struggles they’re going through,” she said.

Caspari hopes to expand the group beyond metro Atlanta in the near future. In the meantime, she’s grateful to be surrounded by superhero moms who continue to inspire her.

“Just seeing the moms smile today, in today’s baby yoga class, was one of the things that make me go every day,” said Caspari.

