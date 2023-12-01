3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Forsyth County after capture, county says

The raccoon was reportedly seen near the area of Hickory Bluff Drive in Cumming before being...
The raccoon was reportedly seen near the area of Hickory Bluff Drive in Cumming before being captured Nov. 30.(AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raccoon captured in Forsyth County tested positive for rabies, the county announced.

The raccoon was reportedly seen near the area of Hickory Bluff Drive in Cumming before being captured Nov. 30. It tested positive for rabies “following capture,” the county said.

The county said, “Individuals that came into contact with the animal were referred to their healthcare provider and subsequently treated for any exposure.”

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. When it enters the body, it causes inflammation of the nervous system and is almost always fatal. The disease can enter the body through open cuts, bites or mucous membranes such as the eyes.

This is the second raccoon to test positive for rabies in Forsyth County this year, after one tested positive in July.

If you believe you had contact with the raccoon before its capture, call Forsyth County Environmental Health at 770-781-6909.

To report animals acting strangely, call Forsyth County Animal Services at 770-781-2138 or the 911 center at 770-781-3087. To report an animal bite, call Georgia Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
She was found safe on Thursday.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County found safe

Latest News

Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building,...
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
Trump is not immune to lawsuits over Jan.6,2021
Trump is not immune to lawsuits over Jan.6,2021
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly targeted several banks in metro Atlanta over the...
‘Serial bank robber’ arrested in Paulding County, police say