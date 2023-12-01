Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Forsyth County after capture, county says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raccoon captured in Forsyth County tested positive for rabies, the county announced.

The raccoon was reportedly seen near the area of Hickory Bluff Drive in Cumming before being captured Nov. 30. It tested positive for rabies “following capture,” the county said.

The county said, “Individuals that came into contact with the animal were referred to their healthcare provider and subsequently treated for any exposure.”

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. When it enters the body, it causes inflammation of the nervous system and is almost always fatal. The disease can enter the body through open cuts, bites or mucous membranes such as the eyes.

This is the second raccoon to test positive for rabies in Forsyth County this year, after one tested positive in July.

If you believe you had contact with the raccoon before its capture, call Forsyth County Environmental Health at 770-781-6909.

To report animals acting strangely, call Forsyth County Animal Services at 770-781-2138 or the 911 center at 770-781-3087. To report an animal bite, call Georgia Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

