‘Serial bank robber’ arrested in Paulding County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly targeted several banks in metro Atlanta over the past weeks, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the man, identified as 27-year-old Khyri Brown, was involved in multiple armed robberies with a firearm, demanding money from bank tellers.

On Nov. 29, after securing warrants, Dallas police, with the efforts of multiple agencies such as the City of Marietta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, arrested Brown without incident.

“I could not be more proud of the collaboration between our officers and detectives with other agencies to take this dangerous robber off the streets. Let this be a lesson to other criminals seeking to hide in our city; criminals are not welcome here,” said Dallas Chief of Police Joe Duvall.

