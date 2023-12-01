Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack or just a kid with bad teeth?

Here’s what happened during the first week of witness testimony in Jeffery Williams’ trial.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first week of witness testimony in Young Thug’s trial wrapped up on Thursday, with prosecutors portraying the acclaimed rapper as kingpin of a violent gang, and his defense attorney ridiculing the notion his hugely wealthy client had any reason to be involved with street crimes.

No witness testimony is scheduled for Friday. The trial resumes at 9:30 am on Dec. 4.

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and five co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys contend YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Adriane Love, chief deputy district attorney for Fulton County, portrayed Jeffery Williams - Young Thug’s real name - as leader of Young Slime Life (YSL), and opened the trial by quoting Rudyard Kipling’s famous poem, “The Law of the Jungle:”

“Now this is the Law of the Jungle as old and as true as the sky;

And the Wolf that shall keep it may prosper, but the Wolf that shall break it must die.

As the creeper that girdles the tree-trunk the Law runneth forward and back

For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”

Love is chief deputy district attorney in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. Her opening statement took up the trial’s entire first day on Monday.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, began the defense’s opening statement on Tuesday by recounting his client’s impoverished upbringing that was filled with low self-esteem, bullying, and rotted teeth from Williams’ high-sugar diet.

Steel also described the origins of Williams’ musical moniker, saying Thug stands for “truly humbled under God.”

Days three and four were highlighted by witnesses who testified about a 2013 carjacking in Newnan in which Trontavious Stephens was arrested. Stephens was included in Young Thug’s original indictment and was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Day 1: Filled with delays, judge admonitions
Day 2: Defense attorneys take the stage
Day 3: Gang detective is the first witness
Day 4: A 2013 carjacking

Day four of Young Thug’s trial began with an admonition from the trial judge to media covering the proceedings after images of at least two jurors were included in Wednesday’s live stream.

Those images, which were then distributed across several social media platforms, caused a lengthy delay late Wednesday afternoon.

Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville acknowledged the incident was “unintentional and inadvertent,” but for media to be sure no juror images are captured or recorded again.

Atlanta News First will be covering the trial live on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on Roku, Fire TV and AppleTV. We will also report on the events online.

