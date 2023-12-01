‘Your package is delayed’ | Delivery text scams are hot for the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday season offers the perfect example of why consumer should never “click on the link.”

According to the American Association of Retired Persons, fake delivery service texts exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many consumers relied on shopping online.

When the United States Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and other online retailers message a delivery update, they do not ask or require customers to provide any information.

Fake delivery texts prey on consumers’ curiosity, especially those who think the package may be an unexpected gift.

The text uses the lure of an undelivered package that “needs to be delivered,” followed by a subtle threat:

A sure sign the text is a scam is if the link and the sender’s information are made up of random letters.

Atlanta News First Investigates clicked on a link where the following page requested an updated address and a phone number, and the following page requested a $3 redelivery fee and requested credit card information.

Takeaways

Legitimate delivery texts only provide information. If it requests any personal information or payment for redelivery, the text is a scam. Amazon provides driver updates with a link, but the link takes you to Amazon’s website and requires your login information.

If there’s any doubt, bypass the link and check your messages directly at the sender’s website.

Legitimate retailers like Amazon always text from the same five or six-digit number.

