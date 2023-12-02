3 drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Hall County, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people suspected of being involved in “various” drive-by shootings were arrested in Hall County Saturday morning, the county sheriff’s office said.

At around 4 a.m., deputies announced they shut down parts of Shallowford Drive, Shallowford Road, Crow Drive and Skelton Road to search for the suspects. It is unclear when or where the shootings happened, but one victim was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The roads remain closed, and deputies have warned the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

