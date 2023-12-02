Fans flock to SEC FanFare before championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just hours before Georgia and Alabama kick-off in the SEC Championship, fans got in on the fun and got fired up at the FanFare festivities in downtown Atlanta.

“Go Dawgs!” vs “Roll Tide!”

Even yours truly got in on the action by testing the accuracy of my throwing arm and strength of my leg by kicking a field goal through the uprights.

“We’re just getting here, but the best thing I’ve seen so far is you kicking that field goal,” A Georgia fan said.

All fun aside, everyone wants to know who will be crowned champions of the Southeastern Conference.

“You’ve got the two best teams in the country in my mind. No tricks, line up, best vs. best,” An Alabama fan said.

“The players are aware of it. They are aware that the coaches have never beaten Alabama in Atlanta. So, they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder, and they know where they’re going,” A Georgia fan said.

Perhaps the only one who really knows who will win the championship is this jolly old fella I found inside a giant snow globe at SEC FanFare.

“Well as you know all those children who are playing in the ballgame are my children. So, it’s very difficult for Santa to judge any of the teams. So, I’m for all these SEC teams,” Santa Claus said.

