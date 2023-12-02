3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert: Widespread rain to kick off the weekend

Rain becomes widespread by late morning, tapers this afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A dreary start to the weekend is underway with patchy dense fog and even a few showers.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 AM for areas from Fayette county northward. Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is possible so take it easy on the roads!

A few showers and some drizzle is possible early, but come late morning, rain will be more widespread across metro.

Most of the rain today will be light to steady, but a few isolated heavy downpours will be possible.

Coverage of rain begins to taper through the afternoon into the evening. This is good news for anyone heading to the Benz today for the National Championship game. While it won’t be completely dry, showers will be more spotty through the second half of tailgating and for kick off.

Temperatures will remain mild today in the mid 60s.

Tonight, lows won’t drop much as dense cloud cover sticks around. Temperatures to kick off Sunday will be in the low 60s.

A few showers possible Sunday morning, ahead of a cloudy and mild afternoon in the mid 60s.

The work and school wing brings the return of sunshine with some cold mornings on the way by Tuesday.

We should stay dry through Friday of next week.

Dense fog possible through 9AM
First alert for a rainy start to the weekend
Rainy Saturday ahead of a mainly dry Sunday. Sunshine returns for the work week.
