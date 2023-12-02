3-Degree Guarantee
Fulton County opens brand new, life-saving animal shelter

A new 50,000-square-foot animal shelter opened in Fulton County on Saturday.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After five years in the making, Fulton County officials are elated to open a brand new, 50,000-square-foot animal shelter. The new building is located on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Lifeline Animal Project, which manages the facility, said it is 3 times bigger than the old county shelter. The new shelter not only has more space but also more resources — like a full-service clinic offering low-cost spaying and neutering services.

Lifeline said the old shelter located on Marietta Boulevard was 45 years old and animals were routinely put down.

“It was built to hold 80 dogs, no cats originally. It was built to be closed to the public. Animals were brought in, and after three days if they weren’t reclaimed, they were euthanized,” said Rebecca Guinn, CEO of Lifeline Animal Shelter. “That was the design, and that was the system.”

Alton Adams, COO of public safety, justice and technology for Fulton County, said it’s great to see the shelter come to life.

“This is an amazing facility for our community and for the animals that a lot of the community cares about,” he said.

The new facility is designed to hold 376 dogs and 99 cats. There is also room for small animals and livestock.

It’s just one way the county is hoping to save more animals’ lives.

“They’re family members,” Guinn said. “We believe those animals need a chance at life.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

