At least 5 in Georgia infected with salmonella from contaminated cantaloupe, health dept. says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least five people have gotten salmonella in Georgia likely from contaminated cantaloupe, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The health department said Friday it wants Georgians to be cautious about eating pre-cut cantaloupe if they cannot verify its source.

Across the country, 117 people have been sickened, and nearly half requiring hospitalization, according to the health department.

The Georgia cases range in age from 1-81 and the cases are from different areas across the state, the health department said.

One person was hospitalized but has since been released, the health department said.

The recalled cantaloupe is sold in Georgia at Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joes, and Kroger stores, and is sold in pre-cut chunks or fruit mixes.

“Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupe or whole cantaloupe if you don’t know whether it is Malichita or Rudy brand. If you have any of the recalled cantaloupe, throw it away or return it to the store where you purchased it,” the Georgia Public Health Department said in a release. “Rinsing pre-cut cantaloupe does not remove all germs if it is already contaminated with Salmonella. Rinsing whole cantaloupes can reduce the number of germs but it does not remove all germs. Germs on the surface of cantaloupes can then get onto the knife and inside the fruit when you cut the cantaloupe. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the cantaloupe using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.”

