3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend. (TOMS RIVER PD)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) – Police in New Jersey corralled a deer that was running wild inside an elementary school in Toms River over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The chaos was all caught on police body camera video.

A man walking his dog saw the deer crash through the school’s glass window and called police Saturday night.

Police chased the deer through a hallway before it opened up a classroom door.

Police shouted, “No, no!”, as the deer nuzzled its way into the classroom and on top of bookshelves.

Officers were able to corral it to an exit door and back outside within minutes.

Students and teachers were floored when they returned Monday and found that a deer had been running around in their school.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
A resurgent Thomas County Central team enters their first semifinals in 16 years to face a...
High School Football: Dominant Marist faces hungry Thomas Co. Central for trip to title game
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer

Latest News

Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Google Maps detour is dead end in desert
Nobody knows the importance of giving blood more than Phoenix Police Officer Morgan Bullis.
Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school