Professional basketball players crash Georgia school’s student-faculty game

Professional basketball players Eddie Wilkins and Moose Weekes helped metro Atlanta students learn confidence on the court Friday during a student-faculty game.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students at a school created for kids with learning differences played basketball with two professional athletes Friday.

It was about more than having a great time – these kids were learning confidence out on the court.

Cumberland Academy of Georgia is a school created for students who have autism, ADD, ADHD and other learning differences. It’s also a family, and you can feel it, even through the competition.

“I started Cumberland Academy of Georgia in 2007 for my son who has Asperger’s, high-functioning autism,” said Debbi Scarborough, a co-founder and head of the school. “We couldn’t find a place for him, which would be the right setting, which is strong social skills and academics, so we ended up starting Cumberland.”

The students played the staff Friday. The stakes were high and the competition was tough.

Then two guests showed up: Eddie Wilkins, who played for the New York Knicks, and Moose Weekes from the Harlem Globetrotters.

“It’s just a great environment. Who doesn’t love a faculty-versus-students game?” said Weekes.

The two basketball stars make a point of coming to the event every year.

“I have been here probably 10 years. It gives me great gratification to see these kids have such a good time,” Wilkins said. “Having been professional athletes, we have a unique ability to help kids to better themselves and to feel good about themselves, and that is what I am all about.”

The competition is a chance for students to work on social skills and most importantly, to build confidence.

“A lot of the kids were more timid and shy, and as the day progressed, everybody just kind of came out of their shells,” Weekes said. “Then coming back the following year, you just see the growth and how much more social everybody is.”

Weekes added: “I am just me, but to them, I am this big guy that plays for the Globetrotters. I just want them to know that they make me feel like I am a part of their family.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

