Some Atlanta residents could see relief for high energy bills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With cold temperatures now in the mix, we’re all cranking up the heat in our homes. Some residents across Metro Atlanta said they are seeing it in their utility bills.

“The City of Atlanta has one of the highest energy burdens in the nation. Energy burden is the amount of money people spend on their utility bills every month,” said Chandra Farley, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Atlanta. “I’ve heard energy bills on the scale of $400-600 for two bedrooms, one-bath apartment,” she said.

However, now a new pilot project called, The WeatheRise ATL, could bring relief to hundreds of residents struggling to pay high utility bills.

“This program was created to help Atlantans lower their energy bills and through those projects, we are also able to create healthier home environments, preserve affordable housing, and create job opportunities and business development opportunities for contracting companies who may not be working in the clean energy efficiency space,” Farley said.

“This administration and Mayor Andre Dickens, this was one of his priorities is preserving adorable housing in addition to building more units of adorable housing,” Farley said. “He’s really focused on making sure that we have opportunities flowing from the City to help residents lower their utility bills, help residents stay in their homes, particularly our seniors residents,” she said.

Officials said right now, the program is funded with $2.4 million—with “three service delivery components to be facilitated by nonprofit entities and local, community-based organizations with subject matter expertise in the desired service areas,” a program document stated.

Officials said this is a partnership with community partners, like Sustainable Georgia Futures and others.

“We know through data from our partner, Greenlink Analytics exactly where those geographies are. So, those are certain neighborhoods planning units in Southwest and West Atlanta,” Farley said.

King Odameh lives in the English Avenue neighborhood in Atlanta. He said he could benefit from this program.

“I found that they are pretty high, especially my power and my gas,” Odameh said. “I do think they’re higher than they should be and I’d like to see a decrease in them,” he said.

The program aims to reduce energy burdens on households in the city’s highest energy burden areas, like neighborhoods in Southwest, West Atlanta, and others you see below.

“We aim to perform interventions on at least 200 households in this pilot. We have about $4,000-6,000 dollars we think per home, to put towards energy efficiency retrofits,” Farley said. “So, things like air sealing at doors and windows perhaps some equipment--HVAC, equipment replacements, installation and with the dollars that we have at the city, we are working with our utility provider and their energy efficiency programs as well as other programs that are available for some home repair issues that sometimes prevent people who live in homes from making those energy efficiency upgrades,” Farley said.

Odameh said he’d love to see some improvements around his new home.

“I’d definitely like some more installation in my house,” Odameh said. “If a professional, like a licensed contractor, were to come out, I feel like they could definitely give me some more recommendations, that would be very beneficial to me, as well,” he said.

Officials said there are some primary requirements for the program.

“We’ll have some income requirements, income-qualified are those who are in certain income levels and then the geography of course, and for this pilot program they have to be a homeowner,” Farley said.

Farley said the selection process is not over.

“We haven’t made final selections. We just finished up the canvassing,” Farley said. “So, now the next step based on those surveys that we collected, they will receive calls and follow up from our technical assistance partner which is the National Association of Minority Contractors,” she said.

