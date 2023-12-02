3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman plans to use $25 million lottery prize to pay off student loans for her children

Desiree Fortini-Craft is the third $25 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Desiree Fortini-Craft is the third $25 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Massachusetts say a woman recently became their third grand prize winner while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Desiree Fortini-Craft won the $25 million jackpot after purchasing a $50 winning ticket at Baker Street Market in the West Roxbury neighborhood.

She said she had scratched the winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure spot before she went on a trip to Aruba and visited lottery headquarters to officially claim her prize money.

Fortini-Craft opted to receive her winnings in the form of a one-time payment of $16.2 million.

The Hyde Park resident said she plans to use her winnings to pay off the student loans of her three daughters, make some other big family purchases and buy a new car.

The Baker Street Market will also receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the second lottery jackpot Fortini-Craft has won in Massachusetts, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

The $25 million prize is the largest instant prize ever offered by the Massachusetts Lottery. All three $25 million prizes have now been claimed in the Billion Dollar Extravaganza $50 instant game, but other prizes are still up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
A resurgent Thomas County Central team enters their first semifinals in 16 years to face a...
High School Football: Dominant Marist faces hungry Thomas Co. Central for trip to title game
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer

Latest News

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) scores a touchdown against Alabama defensive back...
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win, faces No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game
A young patient who left her comforting plush toy at the hospital got it back with a story to...
Nurse documents ‘adventures’ of stuffed animal left behind at hospital
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
A new 50,000-square-foot animal shelter opened in Fulton County on Saturday.
Fulton County opens brand new, life-saving animal shelter