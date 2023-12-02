Woman with schizophrenia reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police need help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman who is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The woman, identified as Myah Rivers, left her home near the 12000 block of Panhandle Road in Hampton on Friday morning. Police said the was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans pants, a purple hoodie, and burgundy van shoes.

She is around 5-foot-4 inches tall and 118 pounds. She has back hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Myah Rivers, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770- 477-3550.

