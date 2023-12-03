3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alabama shocks college football world, beats UGA in SEC Championship

Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) celebrates with Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson...
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) celebrates with Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (24) after Miller scores a touchdown during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide has shocked the college football world and handed the Georgia Bulldogs their first loss in two years. The Crimson Tide won their 30th SEC title after beating the Dawgs in the SEC Championship Saturday with a 27-24 score.

The Tide also handed the Dawgs their most recent loss in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

The Tide’s win has the potential to throw the college football playoff picture into chaos. Previously No. 1 Georgia no longer controls their own destiny. It’s now up to the College Football Playoff committee to put Georgia ahead of teams such as Florida State, Oregon, Texas and Ohio State if the Bulldogs are to have another shot at a national championship.

The Tide have also played their way into the national championship conversation. Despite an early loss to Texas, it could be hard for the College Football Playoff committee to leave out a one-loss SEC champion.

If neither team makes the playoff, they could still be in line for one of the other New Year’s Six bowls: the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, the Orange Bowl in Miami, the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, or the Peach Bowl right here in Atlanta.

The National Championship game will be held at Jan. 8, 2024 in Houston.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
A resurgent Thomas County Central team enters their first semifinals in 16 years to face a...
High School Football: Dominant Marist faces hungry Thomas Co. Central for trip to title game
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer

Latest News

A traffic violation led to a an arrest in Fayette County.
Man arrested, gun, drugs seized during traffic stop in Fayette County, deputies say
Myah Rivers
Woman with schizophrenia reported missing in Clayton County, police say
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) scores a touchdown against Alabama defensive back...
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win, faces No. 8 Alabama in SEC title game
A new 50,000-square-foot animal shelter opened in Fulton County on Saturday.
Fulton County opens brand new, life-saving animal shelter