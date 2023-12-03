3-Degree Guarantee
Child in critical condition after car crash in southwest Atlanta, police say

Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One child is in critical condition following a car crash in southwest Atlanta Sunday evening.

According to police, the accident happened near 581 Metropolitan Parkway. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition with serious injuries, the Atlanta Police Department said.

There is no information on what caused the crash or whether there were more injuries.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

