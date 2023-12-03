Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed due to crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes of I-20 eastbound in Fulton County have been closed following a car crash.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-20 at Lowery Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday. As of 6:38p.m, all lanes of I-20 are closed.

It is unclear what caused the crashes or whether any injuries were reported at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.