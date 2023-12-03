3-Degree Guarantee
Families battling childhood cancer get a break from the hospital at holiday party

The nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer hosted a holiday party for children impacted by cancer and...
The nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer hosted a holiday party for children impacted by cancer and their families.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When he was just 12 years old, Nicholas Griffith was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that later turned into cancer.

“I was in and out of school a lot, and I was basically dying until I actually had a bone marrow transplant at the National Institute of Health,” he said.

From then on, Griffith knew he would work to help other families battling the disease. He was among the many volunteers at the nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer’s annual holiday party at Park Tavern.

It was an event with 200 families, each of which has children who underwent or are still undergoing cancer treatments. The party was filled with classic holiday songs, treats, and, of course, Santa Claus himself.

“I have firsthand experience with what these families are going through. So, to have a moment where you can just step aside and focus on the holidays and have a cheery time, it’s amazing,” said Griffith.

Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE, said going through childhood cancer is difficult. She would know — Connor is the mother of a childhood cancer survivor.

“Especially during the holidays, when you feel like everybody in the world is out there celebrating and having fun,” she added. “It’s special to be able to give them a day away from all the medical stuff.”

The nonprofit said it is dedicated to providing emotional and financial support to its families alongside spreading the holiday cheer this year.

