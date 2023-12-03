First Alert Forecast: Morning rain ahead of a cloudy and mild day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A cold front brings heavy rain to North Georgia this morning, but the front will pass by and take the rain along with it by late morning.

The rest of the day will be dry and cloudy. Peaks of sunshine will start to come out through the afternoon, but expect more clouds than sun today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight tonight, skies continue to clear and overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40s to kick off the work and school week.

Monday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. It will also be breezy tomorrow with wind gusts 20-25 mph possible.

A dry cold front moves in mid week, this will make for a breezy and chilly Wednesday with highs only near 50. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s by Thursday morning, so be sure to keep the coats on standby!

The work and school week looks dry with a lot of sunshine, but it looks as though another weather system will approach by next weekend, so a few showers will be possible starting Saturday.

