3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After both failed to reach the top four in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to face off at the Orange Bowl later this month.

Florida State University and Georgia ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Georgia was previously ranked No. 1, but after losing to Alabama on Saturday during the SEC Championship Game, it fell to No. 6 in the AP poll. The team was on a 29-game winning streak, hoping to be the first in the poll era to win three straight national titles.

Meanwhile, Florida State University is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the playoff.

Michigan (1), Washington (2), Texas (3) and Alabama (4) were chosen as the the top teams.

RELATED: Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run

This is the last season the playoff will feature four teams. Next year, the playoff will expand to 12 teams.

The Orange Bowl will be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 30.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl in the Jan. 1 CFP semifinals. The national championship will be decided Jan. 8 in Houston.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
Police lights
3 drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Hall County, sheriff’s office says
Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after taking down Georgia offense during the...
No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title; both teams await postseason fate
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) celebrates with Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson...
Alabama shocks college football world, beats UGA in SEC Championship