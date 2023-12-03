3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia fans saddened, hopeful after stunning loss in SEC Championship

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What started as a celebration at an official Georgia Bulldogs watch party at Monday Norning Brewing turned into a morose realization that a Georgia three-peat is likely off the table.”

“We had one bad game,” said Georgia alumnus Steven King. “Everyone has a bad game,”

And yet, hope springs eternal.

“You’re allowed to lose one game,” said Andy Wang.

RELATED: No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title; both teams await postseason fate.

Georgia is not the 2023 SEC Champion, suffering their first loss in 30 games at the hands of the hated Alabama Crimson Tide.

“I wasn’t even born,” King said. “That’s the last time they lost.”

King’s math doesn’t entirely check out, but Georgia fans did go through a wide range of emotions Saturday, ending in sadness.

“Unfortunately for us, it happened at the end of the year,” Wang admitted.

For the few Alabama fans in attendance, there was surprise.

“I got pranked into attending the Georgia viewing party by my friends,” said Erin Hayworth.

And jubilation.

“History repeats itself, so what can I say?” Hayworth gloated, noting Alabama’s 4-0 record against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Yet, even as the night ended, Georgia fans stood defiant that their championship book might still have one chapter left.

“I think the most they could drop is four,” King said. “We’re looking for the four best teams, and Georgia is 100% in that battle.”

