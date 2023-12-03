3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After losing to Alabama on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs suffered another blow on Sunday.

The then-No. 1 team in the country was not selected to be a part of the College Football Playoff, ending their dreams of becoming the first team in the poll era to win three straight national titles. Instead, Michigan (1), Washington (2), Texas (3) and Alabama (4) were chosen.

The fifth and sixth team, both out, were Florida State University (5) and Georgia (6).

It is the first time that the No. 1 team heading into championship weekend didn’t make the CFP, even with a loss.

The final season of the four-team playoff before it expands to 12 next year presented the CFP selection committee with its toughest decision in the 10-year history of the postseason system.

Georgia will learn what bowl they’ll play in later today.

On Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart told selection committee members that Georgia is “100 percent” one of the four best teams despite its 27-24 loss to Alabama.

“When you talk about the four best teams, watch the game,” he said. “Go ask the NFL talent evaluators. Go ask NFL scouts. It’s about the best teams.”

RELATED: Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl in the Jan. 1 CFP semifinals. The national championship will be decided Jan. 8 against Houston.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say
Police lights
3 drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Hall County, sheriff’s office says
Donald Trump
Attorney: Trump couldn’t face Fulton County charges if he wins back The White House
Young Thug
Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after taking down Georgia offense during the...
No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title; both teams await postseason fate
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) celebrates with Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson...
Alabama shocks college football world, beats UGA in SEC Championship
FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
No. 1 Georgia bolstered by return of Bowers, Ratledge, McConkey from injuries