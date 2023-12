Man arrested, gun, drugs seized during traffic stop in Fayette County, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies arrested one man and seized a significant quantity of drugs during a traffic stop in Fayette County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a Glock 20 10mm handgun and 10.8 Grams MDMA/Ecstasy, 13.9 Grams Cocaine, 44.1 Grams Marijuana, 11 empty Baggies for packaging, 2 scales, an empty soda can used to conceal drugs in the car.

