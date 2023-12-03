Murder retrial for Tex McIver, prominent Atlanta attorney, to start Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2018, prominent Buckhead attorney Tex McIver stood trial for the accused murder of his wife — and starting on Monday, the process will begin anew in 2023.

McIver was found guilty of several charges in the original trial, including felony murder and possession of a firearm, but Georgia’s Supreme Court overturned those two convictions in June 2022. Upon appeal, the Supreme Court argued the trial court shouldn’t have refused McIver’s request to change the charge to involuntary manslaughter, citing some evidence behind the claim.

Now, a new jury selection starts tomorrow, court documents say. The retrial was requested by Fulton County prosecutors in July 2022 and scheduled in November.

The question presented isn’t whether Tex McIver shot his wife, Diane McIver. It’s whether he meant to do it.

In 2016, Tex and Diane were being driven back home to Buckhead by a friend after a weekend away, according to evidence presented at the original trial. The friend, Dani Jo Carter, testified that Diane was in the front passenger seat, while Tex was in the rear passenger seat.

Court records say Carter exited off the interstate and onto Peachtree Street. Tex reportedly said they were in a bad area and asked his wife to hand him the gun from the center console.

They kept driving. Carter said she believed Tex had fallen asleep. But when they stopped at a traffic light on Piedmont Road and 14th Street, Carter said she heard a “boom.” The gun had been shot, and the bullet passed through Diane’s seat, hitting her in the back.

Tex told Carter to drive to Emory University Hospital, where Diane died during surgery, according to the trial.

Diane and Tex had been married for 11 years and kept separate finances. Prosecutors argue Tex purposefully shot his wife over financial problems, but the defense maintains it wasn’t on purpose.

